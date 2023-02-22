In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 February 2023 5:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

Love at first sight is rare, but that’s exactly how you will feel at the Audi Showcase happening at 1 Utama Shopping Mall. Set to make its public debut at the event is the stunning Audi RS e-tron GT, which you can get up close and personal with.

The RS e-tron GT combines exquisite design with zero-emissions performance, providing drivers with up to 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) and 830 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds as well as a top speed of 250 km/h.

Thanks to its 85-kWh battery and DC fast charging support, you’ll also have up to 501 km of range on tap that is recoverable rapidly. Prices for the fastback range from RM559k to RM769k, and the order books for the e-tron range, which also includes the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron, are currently open in Malaysia.

Joining the RS e-tron GT on stage are the all-new A3 Sedan and A5 Sportback, along with the Q3 Sportback which is available for test drives at the event. Whichever Audi appeals to you, you’ll find one that will fit your active lifestyle at the Audi Showcase.

When you’ve decided on the Audi that suits you best, rest assured that the ownership experience will be a worry-free one thanks to the availability of the Audi Assurance Package. With reasonably priced options offered, you’ll be able to extend the manufacturer warranty period to five years and receive three years of free maintenance.

Whether you’re an Audi fan or someone who’s curious, make your way to the Audi Showcase at Centre Court, Old Wing at 1 Utama Shopping Mall from February 22-26, 2023 from 10am to 10pm to experience everything the four-ringed brand has to offer.