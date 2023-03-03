In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 March 2023 4:52 pm / Comments are Disabled

Volvo is synonymous with safety, and so it should come as no surprise that the Swedish manufacturer is a frequent star when it comes to safety awards.

The marque has done it once again with the XC90, having won the 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) from North America. Its achievement is all the more remarkable, having been attained after the IIHS had made the requirements even stricter for candidates to achieve its Top Safety Pick (TSP) and Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards.

The new, more stringent criteria demands that candidate vehicles demonstrate even better side crash protection, improved pedestrian crash protection systems, as well as eliminating sub-standard headlamps from the field of qualifying vehicles.

This change in criteria came in the form of the original IIHS side crash test, that had been updated to involve 82% more energy while requiring vehicles tested to score an ‘acceptable’ or ‘good’ rating to qualify for Top Safety Pick (TSP), while a ‘good’ rating is required to receive the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award.

Here’s your chance to bring home your very award-winning Volvo. Place your booking for a Volvo XC90 B5 Ultimate Mild Hybrid or the XC90 Recharge T8 Plug-in Hybrid – both versions being recipients of the TSP+ award – from now until March 31, 2023, and you will enjoy VSA+, which is the Volvo Service Agreement Plus five-year complimentary service package!

The VSA5+ complimentary service package is a servicing plan that covers the first five services, free of charge, and even includes wear-and-tear components which may need replacing in that period.

Among the safety features in the XC90 are its ability to avoid collisions with pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, first by warning the driver, then apply the brakes automatically if the driver does not react. This, too, applies to helping the driver make a turn across traffic, and will also apply the brakes automatically if there is a risk of collision.

The same applies when reversing out of a parking space, where the XC90 will also detect vehicles crossing behind it and apply the brakes if required.

If the driver begins to drift out of the vehicle’s lane, the XC90 will also help to correct its steering and adjust to a safer position on the road. The Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) will also subtly adjust the steering if there are other vehicles in adjacent lanes which may not have been seen.

Not only are the Volvo XC90 B5 Ultimate Mild Hybrid and Recharge T8 Plug-in Hybrid some of the safest vehicles you can buy, they Recharge T8 helps you contribute to carbon neutrality, too, with a fully electric driving range of up to 73 km on the WLTP testing protocol.

In addition to the XC90, Volvo Car Malaysia is also offering the VSA5+ package for bookings of the S60, S90, V60, XC60 and XC40 B5 models, while bookings made for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will include a complimentary wall box charger worth RM7,000. These offers are valid until March 31, 2023.

Find out more about the Volvo XC90, here; you may find the award-winning SUV to be just the feature-laden and safety-minded vehicle for your household.