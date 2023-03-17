In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 March 2023 11:39 am / Comments are Disabled

The era of the electric vehicle is well and truly upon us, and BYD is already established in the passenger electric vehicle segment, which is represented in Malaysia with the BYD ATTO 3 fully electric SUV.

Built on the BYD e-platform 3.0 and using the Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that the vehicle manufacturer produces in-house, you can now enjoy fully electric motoring with the added reassurance of a battery that has been designed and built especially with safety in mind.

Available in 49.92 kW Standard Range and 60.48 kWh Extended Range versions, these give the ATTO 3 battery ranges of 345 km WLTP and 420 km WLTP, respectively, feeding energy to a front-mounted electric motor rated to produce 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. On both versions, this motor enables the ATTO 3 to do 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

At a fast-charging power level of up to 80 kW on the Extended Range version, the ATTO 3 battery can be replenished from 0-80% in 45 minutes, which is handy. If you have electrical devices that require powering up, the V2L function in the ATTO 3 enables you to do that, too.

With this ongoing offer from BYD at the IOI City Mall Putrajaya, the ATTO 3 starts from just RM149,800, and is covered by a six-year, 150,000 km warranty for the overall vehicle. Joining that is the eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the Blade high-voltage battery, and there is an eight-year, 150,000 km warranty for the drive unit that includes the motor, motor controller, DC assembly, high voltage and electric control assembly.

What’s more, make your purchase of the ATTO 3 at this promotion and you will get savings of up to RM1,450 when you purchase a home charger installation, and you will also get a complimentary home technical inspection to ensure everything necessary is in order.

That’s not all. You’ll also get the purchase-with-purchase promotion from Thule, where you will receive a complimentary, one-year car camping slot with any purchase of a Thule rooftop tent. Alternatively, you’ll receive a complimentary Lithos backpack in a 16-litre capacity in Dark Burgundy when you purchase the Thule Proride 598; with this, you can mount your bicycles on the vehicle’s roof fully assembled – no need to remove the front wheel for transport!

Ready for your fully electric motoring experience? Head on over to IOI City Putrajaya this week, where you can get up close and personal with the ATTO 3 until March 19. You can also find out more by clicking here.