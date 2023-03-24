In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 March 2023 10:31 am / Comments are Disabled

Car mats may seem to make a vehicle’s interior appear and feel more comfortable, however a quality product such as Dodo Mat also brings innovation and revolutionary design that not only looks sharp, but also serves to make for a more liveable vehicle by being easy to clean.

No stranger to being nominated for awards, Dodo Mat has now gone on to win the Best in eCommerce Marketplace/eRetailer in the Consumer Products category in the Asia eCommerce Awards 2022, marking a strong start to the year for the company.

Organised by Lighthouse Independent Media publication Marketing Interactive, the Asia eCommerce Awards 2022 aims to recognise and reward best-in-class eCommerce practices in the Asian region. The awards ceremony was held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore in January this year.

Being the first car mat product in Malaysia that is of a dual-layer design, Dodo Mat ensures that cleaning is no longer a troublesome exercise. All that car owners using Dodo Mat have to do is to open the layers of the mat, and any accumulated dust and dirt can be shaken out easily; even if cleaning has not been carried out for weeks at a time, the dual-layer design helps to keep dirt out of sight.

Ongoing refinements continue to be carried out by the Dodo Mat team, too; recently developed and added is the adjustable aluminium sheet that is located behind the rear centre mat which helps the mat adapt better to the contour of the central position, especially with more a pronounced transmission tunnel.

Dodo Mat products aren’t merely one-size-fits-all; these are in fact made to the requirements of specific makes and models. That way, users of Dodo Mat can be sure of optimal fitment when using the products in their cars.

Certified by SIRIM QAS International, this certification ensures that Dodo Mat meets the highest standards of quality, safety and performance.