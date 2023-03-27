In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 March 2023 2:08 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve been eyeing a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle, you’ll want to head on over to Cycle & Carriage Bintang showrooms, because a wide selection of models are available at very attractive prices. These range from A-Class, C-Class, CLA, E-Class and S-Class editions to GLA, GLB and GLC SUV variants as well as AMG models.

Buyers will benefit from Cycle & Carriage’s trustworthy and reliable service as it takes vehicles that are free from flood damage and are accident-free. For traded-in vehicles, the company will replace certain car parts with brand new, genuine Mercedes-Benz parts, and buyers can rest assured there are no re-conditioned or used parts.

Additionally, every Certified Pre-owned vehicle purchased from Cycle & Carriage that is within the warranty period will receive an extension to a fifth year of warranty, covering the following items: engine, front axle, rear axle, brakes, transmission, air-conditioning, steering, suspension and power windows.

Cycle & Carriage also ensures maximum protection regardless of the car mileage and each Certified Pre-owned vehicle comes with complimentary four times service, making your purchase hassle free.

Additionally, Cycle & Carriage offers used-car trade-in services which allows Mercedes-Benz owners to trade in their vehicles for a reasonable value, while offering a hassle-free experience and smooth transactions. Vehicles brought in for evaluation go through a 215-point check, which covers everything from engine to the exterior. Sellers can enjoy immediate settlement of finances and need not worry about slow payment and existing car loans.

The used-car trade-in service is offered in each part of Peninsular Malaysia at four locations: Cycle & Carriage Georgetown, Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru, Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya and Cycle & Carriage Ipoh. So, if you’re interested in buying a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz, or are looking to trade in one, head on over to these branches for the best deal.

You can also call the Cycle & Carriage customer care number at 1-800– 22–8000, visit the website at www.ccb.mercedes-benz.com.my, the Cycle & Carriage Malaysia Facebook page or IG at cyclecarriagemy.