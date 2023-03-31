In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 31 March 2023 12:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

With the launch of the official Recaro Kids Malaysia online store, it’s now even easier and convenient to get your hands on world-class products that are specifically designed to keep your little one safe and comfortable.

As a premium brand with over 110 years of experience in child safety products, Recaro offers a comprehensive range of child car seats are suited for children aged from newborn to 12 years, or up to weight of 36 kg. There are also various child strollers that are developed with practical features in mind to make their daily usage a breeze.

All these products are easily purchasable at the Recaro Kids Malaysia online store, with discounts offered for several items. This includes the Namito Mix & Match Bundle, which allows you to take home both the Recaro Namito and Easylife Elite 2 at up to 40% off.





Available from now until April 30, 2023, the Namito Mix & Match Bundle is the perfect companion for the upcoming balik kampung trip to celebrate Hari Raya. Spending certain amounts on Recaro products will also earn you complimentary gifts, including a limited edition Recaro T-shirt worth RM129, a Recaro cap worth RM129 and even a Recaro backpack worth RM300.

Your child deserves the best, and with quality products that are designed in Germany to meet the highest standards, Recaro’s range of child car seats and strollers are the perfect fit for your parenting lifestyle. To find out what’s available, head on over to the Recaro Kids Malaysia online store.