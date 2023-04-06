In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 April 2023 3:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you haven’t yet checked out the new BYD Atto 3, then the coming weekend is the perfect time to do so. That’s because the all-electric SUV, which was just launched a few months ago, will be present at the first-ever BYD World event happening this April 7-9 at Carpark C, Stadium Bukit Jalil.

At the event, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the Atto 3, with test drives available throughout the day from 9am to 7pm. Head on over to the event and a sales advisor will be on hand to walk you through the Atto 3 and answer any questions you might have about it.

With prices starting from RM149,800, the Atto 3 is a vehicle for the future, available today. Take your pick from two variants, a Standard Range with a 49.92 kWh battery offering up to 401 km of range on a single charge, and an Extended Range, which features a 60.48 kWh battery that’s good for up to 480 km of travel.

Both versions feature a front-mounted electric motor, offering 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The Atto 3 is comprehensively specified, with highlights being the unique 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, auto air con and an NFC key card as well as a full range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control as standard.

Besides exclusive ownership offerings and fun activities, the event will also offer deals from Thule – you can get exclusive purchase-with-purchase offers on any purchase of a Thule roof box and a complimentary one-year car camping slot with any purchase of a Thule rooftop tent.

Head on over to check out the BYD Atto 3 at the BYD World event this April 7-9, happening at Stadium Bukit Jalil from 9am to 7pm. You can register your interest for the event here.