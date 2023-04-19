In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 April 2023 1:18 pm / 1 comment

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya festive holidays, the government has announced that all maintenance work on all highways across the country will be temporarily halted until May 7, Bernama reports.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that this was to ensure that traffic would flow as smooth as possible during the Aidilfitri period. “While maintenance work is necessary to ensure that our highways are at their best, we are postponing this so as not to disrupt the travels of road users during this festival. That is what is important,” he said.

He said the suspension of maintenance work was agreed upon by all highway concession companies, and the directive was issued following a video – which went viral on social media – showing severe congestion on the KL-Karak Expressway yesterday due to the closure of the emergency and left lanes for maintenance work.

Many users reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction at having to deal with severe congestion from KM20.1 to KM30.8 on the route as a result of the road works, and questioned why such activity was being carried out during this period.