2 May 2023

Not resting on its laurels this year is Suzuki Malaysia, with a teaser of the impending launch of a new adventure-touring motorcycle for 2023. As seen on its social media page, the silhouette of a an adventure-touring motorcycle, complete with high mounted beak mudguard and tall windshield, along with tall suspension and spoked wheels.

With the taglines, “Master of Adventure” and “A Storm is Coming Your Way”, no prizes for guessing this would be Suzuki’s V-Strom 800DE. Launched last year, the V-Strom 800DE features a new parallel-twin engine with 270-degree crankshaft.

Displacing 776 cc, the V-Strom 800DE’s two-cylinder produces 84.3 PS with 78 Nm of torque. Power goes through a six-speed transmission equipped with Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) and chain final drive.

Coming with four ride modes – Active (A), Basic (B), Comfort (C) dan Gravel – the V-Strom 800DE is touted to have real off-road capability. With Mode A being the most aggressive for sporty road riding, Gravel mode allows for rear wheel slip during off-road riding without any reduction of power.

The ride modes are complemented by Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), which has four levels, including an ‘off’ mode for dirt riding. As for the ABS, there are two user selectable modes, and can be switched off completely for off-road duty.

Show provides the front suspension for the V-Strom 800DE with upside-down forks giving 220 mm of suspension travel while the rear end is held up with a remote reservoir monoshock with preload adjustment. Wheel sizing is 21-inches in front and 17-inches at the back, giving 220 mm of ground clearance while seat height is set at 855 mm.

Riding conveniences include a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen with a quickshifter supplied as standard equipment, as is a USB charging port and manually-adjustable three-level windshield. Weight for the V-Strom 800DE is listed as 230 kg while fuel capacity is 20-litres.