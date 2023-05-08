In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 May 2023 9:49 am / Comments are Disabled

Looking for an easier way into owning a motorcycle? FLUX now offers the FLUX Motorcycle Subscription programme, which is the first of its kind for two-wheeled motor vehicles in Malaysia as well as in Asia.

The process of subscribing and eventually buying and owning a motorcycle with FLUX is transparent and professional. Subscribing members do not need to worry about unethical and unregulated practices that have surfaced with certain quarters in the process of vehicle ownership, not to mention factors such as high interest rates, unregulated loan practices and so on.

With FLUX Motorcycle Subscription, motorcyclists now have a better way of owning a motorcycle without the traditional financial burden of upkeep such as insurance, road tax, as well as maintenance including selected wear and tear parts (excluding tyres and brake pads).

With this subscription programme, there is also a low barrier to ownership as there is no downpayment required, and the monthly payments will be comfortably low as well. Also because there are no loans and thus, no banks involved, there will be no impact on one’s credit score, which can be helpful for subscribers who are unable or choose not to take up a loan, or who want to use their credit in other areas.

As mentioned, by having services and expenses bundled together, subscribers to FLUX Motorcycle Subscription won’t need to worry about the most expensive areas of running a motorcycle, therefore this enables subscribers to plan their finances and know how much they will be paying each month.

All this means that the subscriber is already getting a wider range of benefits and therefore, value for the same, or less cost as with taking up a loan kedai, which is a loan from the motorcycle outlet. Taking up a 36-month term for the 2023 Yamaha Y15ZR from FLUX requires a refundable deposit of RM1,431 and monthly payment of RM419.

By comparison, from a quick internet search for the most popular places to buy a motorcycle, the loan kedai approach will require a downpayment of RM2,224 and a monthly instalment of RM445 from Shop A, or a downpayment of RM1,690 and a monthly instalment of RM450, both also on a 36-month term. The shop loans are before taking into account other expenses such as servicing, insurance and road tax, which the FLUX Subscription Plan covers.

FLUX is offering the subscription programme in 24-, 36- and 60-month plans, across three mileage packages – Standard, which covers 2,000 km a month; Plus, for 2,750 km a month, and Unlimited Mileage, which has no cap on mileage used. With these plans, subscribers may choose to swap between cars and motorcycles after their motorcycle subscription plan has completed; swap fees apply.

At the end of the subscription, the subscriber can either return the bike to FLUX or purchase it and own it outright. Subscribers would only need to pay a one-time sum, the guaranteed future value, in order to transfer ownership to them.

FLUX currently offers six new motorcycles and two used motorcycles across three brands. From Yamaha there is the Y15ZR from RM355 a month and the 135LC from RM333 a month, while from Honda there is the RS150R from RM325 a month and the Wave 125i from RM291 a month.

Thinking about the switch to electric motoring, but unsure if it’s the right choice? Blueshark electric scooters are offered at FLUX, too, with the R1 from RM414 a month and the R1 Lite from RM358 a month. All models offered here are of the 2023 model year, and pricing is based on a 60-month plan and the Standard Mileage (2,000 km) monthly package.

Also, more motorcycles will continue to be added to the FLUX fleet, including to the fleet of used motorcycles which are already available, offering a wider selection for your needs.

Trying out the two-wheeled life for the first time? The FLUX Motorcycle Subscription plan also offers new helmets with each new subscription. This way, riders will have just about everything needed to get started with motorcycle subscription.

To get started on two-wheeled motoring with the FLUX Motorcycle Subscription, visit the FLUX website, sign up and select your motorcycle of choice. FLUX will then deliver the motorcycle to your doorstep within seven days, and from that point you can enjoy the motorcycle with maintenance taken care of.

Keen to be better acquainted with the motorcycle range offered by FLUX? Find out more, here.