9 May 2023

In early March, it was announced that the business partnership between Ferrari and Naza Italia, which had been in place since 2008, was set to come to an end on April 8. Now, a month after the separation, Ferrari has formally revealed the identity of its new partner for the Malaysian market.

In a statement sent out to its customers that was sighted by this publication, the Italian automaker announced that Ital Auto Malaysia has been appointed as the new official and authorised importer for its vehicles in Malaysia, effective May 5, 2023.

“Ital Auto has been the official importer and distributor of Ferrari in Singapore since 2009, and has proven to be an effective and reliable partner by delivering exceptional customer experiences and quality services to our clients. We are confident that our customer base in Malaysia and the region will continue to be well served,” Ferrari chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said in the statement.

The company added that Ital Auto Malaysia will be taking over Naza Italia’s existing client deposits and bookings for Ferrari vehicles. Ital Auto is part of the multi-franchise Komoco group owned by Singapore-based Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng. Besides Ferrari, Komoco handles automotive brands such as Hyundai and Maserati in the republic.

It was not disclosed as to when the new Malaysian operations will be officially up and running, but word is that construction of Ital’s new Ferrari showroom, which will be located in Glenmarie, is progressing.