In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 May 2023 2:48 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced that the motorcycle lane at the Juru toll plaza in Penang, northbound heading to Sungai Dua, will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, May 10, till May 26. That’s a period of three weeks.

The closure is to facilitate resurfacing works as well as improving the road furniture on the existing motorcycle lane. The North South Highway concessionaire says that the job will be executed in three phases, every Monday to Friday throughout the work period.

However, the bike lane will be open on weekends. When the closure is in effect, motorcyclists will be diverted to the leftmost lane of the Juru toll plaza. Bikers aside, motorists should also take note of the temporary presence of two wheelers and share the road. Drive safe.