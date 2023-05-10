In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 May 2023 10:36 am / Comments are Disabled

Wait no further. This week is a great time to do so. The Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars Day will be happening at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara this weekend – May 13-14 – and check out a wide range of Porsche Approved pre-owned models.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to view a selection of pre-owned Porsche models that range from the popular SUVs like the Macan and Cayenne to the iconic 911. If you are looking for a sleek four-door sports car, the Panamera combines a sporty performance with luxury features.

The Taycan, Porsche’s revolutionary electric vehicle that combines the marque’s signature design and dynamics with electric propulsion, is also available within the Porsche Approved models.







Porsche Cayenne image by Annice Lyn

All Porsche Approved cars offered by Sime Darby Auto Performance are of the highest quality and have been 111-point check by trained Porsche technicians. Exclusively for this event, enjoy additional 1-Year Warranty, on top of the 2-Year Porsche Approved warranty as well as Porsche Roadside Assistance for even more peace of mind ownership.

Porsche will even take care of your existing car. Get your car evaluated with on-site car appraisal programme for a trade-in. Make an appointment now for a car appraisal and enjoy a complimentary car cleaning service. Each successful trade-in will be rewarded with Porsche Lifestyle voucher worth RM1,000.

There’s no better time to realise your dream car. Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars Day will be happening this weekend, May 13 and 14, from 10am to 5pm. Full details and RSVP here.