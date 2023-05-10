In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 10 May 2023 5:27 pm / 0 comments

Having stated its intent to introduce 10 new fully-electric models by 2026, Toyota has now announced that it is restructuring aspects of its battery-electric business in a bid to speed things up further.

The company said that it will abolish its current ZEV (zero emissions vehicles) outfit and establish BEV Factory, a new, dedicated organisation that will accelerate its EV development and business.The new outfit will be helmed by a single leader, so that the processes of development, production and business are all conducted in one location, enabling speedy decision-making and execution.

With BEV Factory, the automaker is aiming to accelerate agile development through a cross-functional organisational structure, working in tandem with various overseas headquarters (such as those in the US, China and Europe) to understand customer needs and market trends in major BEV markets.

The new division will also work closely with its Woven by Toyota mobility technology subsidiary to develop and incorporate the latest intelligent technologies into its products and, together with its major suppliers, seek new ways of manufacturing using the latest technologies and methods.

The automaker added that it would accelerate collaboration with new partners and take on the challenge of producing BEVs that “create a completely new world view.”