In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 May 2023 5:54 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor Malaysia today launched its first flagship 4S centre in collaboration with Superhub Auto Services. The new dealership, which occupies a three-acre piece of land in USJ 1, Subang Jaya, features an all-in-one experience hall for brands under the GWM umbrella, including Ora, Haval and Cannon.

Display cars occupy a showroom floor measuring 10,000 square feet, and the 4S centre also has a spacious customer lounge with discussion rooms. To meet the aftersales needs of customers, there is a body and paint facility as well as seven service bays. In addition to recent GWM models launched here, existing Haval owners can also get their vehicles serviced here.

“We are delighted to introduce our flagship 4S centre with an all-in-one experience hall at USJ, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellent service and customer satisfaction,” said Mike Cui, managing director of GWM Malaysia. “With our expanding network and aspirations to launch the Haval H6 and GWM Cannon this year, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to offer more quality products in Malaysia,” he added.

The new GWM 4S centre is located at Lot 61711, Plot A, Persiaran Subang Indah Kawasan Perindustrian Subang USJ 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor and is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.