Charging your electric car at home might get more expensive soon if the government’s electricity subsidy scheme is revised.
According to MKini reporting from the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) meeting press conference earlier today, PM Anwar Ibrahim said households with “excessive” power consumption will no longer enjoy electricity subsidies.
The PM did not go into specifics at what level of kWh usage per month is power consumption deemed to be excessive, but he gave an example of three fans and four air conditioners running at the same time.
If your household happens to be categorised as not qualifying for electricity subsidies anymore, you could see your per kWh cost rise from RM0.571 per kWh up to RM0.841 per kWh.
The difference of RM0.27 per kWh is the ICPT cost that the government has decided to subsidise for the period of January to June 2023.
ICPT is basically a mechanism to review the electricity tariff every six months to take into account fluctuating fuel pricing, which contributes to 65% of the cost component of the electricity tariff.
It is revised every six months based on the six months period before it. Based on actual fuel costs from July 2022 to December 2022, the ICPT for January 2023 to June 2023 has been determined to be a 27 sen surcharge. The ICPT rate will be calculated again for the July 2023 to December 2023 period.
Subsidising this 27 sen surcharge for domestic users is expected to cost RM10.76 billion for this six month period of January to June 2023.
We previously calculated who gets more subsidies – does an ICE car user get more fuel subsidies or does an EV car user get more electricity subsidies?
Comments
An electrical engineer told me that if like that, he’ll curi2 plug into the lamp post outside his house to recharge.
thieving bas****
More expensive nevermindlah. As long as deep inside your heart you are syok knowing that you are saving the planet. It’s heart wrenching to see straw stuck at turtle’s nose, you know?
Then you have not seen the amount of deforestation to give way for mining to extract the materials for batteries, child labor, mining machines running from diesel fuel, the energy intensity for battery productions which source from fossil fuel.
You feel good when you are charging your car from electricity but you have not seen how the batteries were produced.
And your TNB is getting power from natural gas which is also fossil fuel, unless you are installing solar on your roof.
Kerajaan Madani for u XP
Learn how to love within ur means and not sucking ppls money. And stop relying on subsidies.
terbaik kerajaan madani
Its fine to tax the privileged. Electric cars are mostly owned by the T20s anyway.
Lain Janji Lain Dapat
Harap pm tunaikan janji, jgn bg cadangan yg mengarut ari2
So guess the article last year by TNB telling us running EV is like 11.4% to 29% cheaper than RON95 is no longer true considering all these increase in charging options.
But government is very smart also allow 0% tax for EV cars to let rich people buy and then slowly remove those subsidy for charging now they make back the tax money and good for TNB business too.
I think this is a good move. Go poke around MyEvoc page on Facebook and just see how entitled and classist some EV owners are. Dahlah kereta beli 0% tax (which is still not attainable for many B40’s), 0% road tax (and we all know how heavy BEV’s are and the damage they can do to the road), then charging with subsidised electricity sommore, and still act holier than thou with parading special designated parking at KLIA, Electric charging bays that are near the doors in many malls (just to name a few), demanding special EV parking, and recently ‘special EV license plate like’ like good riddance just because they drive an EV and the rest of us marhaens can’t afford to. Really parasites on the road. I’m all for EV adoption but the attitude of these T20’s are just an eye-opener on this country is being ran; by a bunch of holier-than-thou parasites that are so out of touch with the struggles of the average Malaysian. Unless there is an EV on the market for the price of an Ativa or even better a Myvi, I have absolutely no sympathies for EV adopters here in Malaysia because majority owners are from the T20 bracket and they can afford slight inconveniences.
with the expensive charging, the government’s support for EV is just a wayang kulit. there is no real commitment for the government to move towards EV since the bread and butter for proton and perodua is still ICE.
Should learn from others and provide off peak rate…
Now you are talking business like…its not popular but it must be done to survive. If they can do this then i do want to see then trim the HC within gomen payroll. Too bloated amd inefficient.
Ok lor since EV owner are loaded.