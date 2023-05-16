In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 16 May 2023 10:21 am / Comments are Disabled

MyTukar’s body and paint centre is currently offering a 30% discount off their spray paint package. They’ll also throw in a free headlamp coating and wheel rim respray in the package.

If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

There are many of us who don’t have covered parking, especially with developers cheapening out on high-rise parking these days, so we might have car paint jobs that are looking a little worn out after spending a hard few years of life under the hot Malaysian sun.

Here’s the pricelist and promo price:

It takes just 4 days to spray paint your car with MyTukar’s body and paint centre, and the best part is if the paint job takes longer than promised, you will be compensated with 50% off the bill.

The service also comes with a 3-year warranty so if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification.

MyTukar currently has two Body & Paint centres are located in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ and Ulu Tiram in Johor.

The promo ends 30 June 2023, but you can enjoy the above discount as long as you make a booking to send your car in before 30 June. Your appointment date can be within 30 days of making the booking, so you have until end of July to enjoy the discount.

Click here to submit your details to make a booking. Just key in your name and contact details in the form and you’ll be contacted.