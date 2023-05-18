In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2023 11:54 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Users of the Shah Alam Expressway, more popularly known as Kesas Highway, take note. There will be lane closures and a contraflow at a stretch between the Bandar Puteri and Jalan Kebun interchanges. The exact spot is from KM23.0 to KM23.5.

The lane closure is for all three lanes, which is why the contraflow is needed. It will be done in stages, starting 10pm tonight till 5am tomorrow morning eastbound (to Subang/KL). The same will happen westbound (to Shah Alam/Klang) on Sunday, May 21, also from 10pm till 5am the next day.

The lane closures are to facilitate bridge launching works for the Taiping to Banting West Coast Expressway (WCE), which will go over the Kesas. Be extra alert when passing by the stretch and follow the signs and crew at the contraflow and work area. Drive safe.