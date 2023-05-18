In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 May 2023 4:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Time to renew your road tax and annual motor insurance? Here’s an option that will save you some money. Koperasi Kakitangan Petronas Berhad (KOPETRO) has launched proLindung, an online platform that allows users to easily renew their vehicle’s road tax and takaful.

There’s some money to be saved too. In conjunction with the launch of proLindung, KOPETRO is offering a discount of RM50 for the first 50 customers who renew their road tax and insurance on the platform. Every purchase will include merchandise too. If you’re a KOPETRO member, you can opt for instalments through monthly salary deduction.

“In this rapidly growing digital age, proLindung will play a vital role in making the renewal of one’s vehicle road tax and takaful much more convenient and efficient. This platform has been specially designed to promote ease of use with just a few clicks,” KOPETRO chairman Roslan Abdul Rahim said, inviting everyone to try out proLindung and provide feedback.

Besides benefits attached to comprehensive motor insurance coverage such as fast and easy claims, free roadside assistance and 24/7 emergency assistance, proLindung makes it convenient for the consumer with doorstep delivery, online payment and WhatsApp integration service.

If you want to try out proLindung for road tax and insurance renewal, this is a good time to do so with the RM50 discount for the first 50 customers. For more info on the products, services and promotions offered by proLindung, head to their website, as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.