The government has announced it is working on revamping the road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs) in a bid to promote take-up of such vehicles, but it isn’t the only sweetener it is planning along that front.
According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the government is also looking at a number of other pro-EV adoption incentives and policies to entice the public to making the switch to EVs. Among these are dedicated number plates to differentiate EVs from other cars on the road, The Star reports.
“I have told JPJ to come up with some other incentive for EV users, such as probably e-plates for EVs. We can have special number plates for EVs, to differentiate and other vehicles. These are the things we can help to encourage the adoption of EVs. I welcome more views and input,” he said at the Green Mobility and Transport Forum in KL on Tuesday.
The special EV plates could be similar in concept to Singapore, which introduced a special number plate with an EVS prefix to denote electric vehicles made in Singapore. It will be used for the first 100 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs assembled in the republic.
Loke said that details of this, as well as other incentives, would be revealed by year end. “The plan is to hopefully announce these incentives along with the new EV road tax structure at the same time, by the end of this year,” he said.
Comments
Should emphasize more on standardized the sizing of the plate number and address the issue with all these fancy plate number sizing so that the no toll gate can be implemented earlier.
Interchange e-Plate to diesel-Gate.. muahahahahaa
GOOD IDEA. easier to enforce when non-EV parking at EV charging spots also.
No use one. When more EV cars later
We need special plate to identify ICE
Special Number plate for EV adoption? Sounds like another incentive that benefits those T20 only.
If the government is serious in EV adoption, need to address the M40/B40 options.
Also rumah pangsa how to charge?
Sorry I don’t have yet a proper solution and suggestion, but addressing the right question is important.
I think we have enough options and incentive for the T20 for now.
T20 doesn’t cares about EV-roadtax. They’ll just selling the EV by the time U want them to pay for renewal
what about existing EV already with a registered plate?
Please prioritize standardize number plate and possibly E-Plate too
Mr Top Fancy Plate Salesman has spoken!
adopting Singapore version number plate based on algorithms checksum is best implementation since no more bidding for fancy number plate exclusivity privileges caste discrimination system.
And then this special number plates are used for what? Free parking? No toll?
Do you know the word: GLAMOUR?
Next…special number plates for B40,M40,T20.
So when Bangla see B40 number plate..no need pay market rate for fuel lor in future when fuel price exploded.
Wah Ahlokekor,then u can kutip more revenue for JPJ..can be number 1 germen dept with cash cow status in no time.
Pandai nya,Ahlokekor.
EV 174 = EVIJA
EV4 just to buy ev to put that number?
yes more money for JPJ to collect tq mr minister
Is JPJ a money collecting agency or suppose to be looking out for our safety & interest as roadusers? It wasn’t even this bad under Liow Tiong Lay.
yeah lah, the money for our fuel subsidies comes from gomen printing more money & so jpj no need to collect money.
This gomen will bankrupt us faster than 60 years. Kick them out NOW!
Ha ha ha ha
Suggest blue background with white fonts for all carbon emissions free green vehicles BEV and FCEV.
…or green font on a green plate.
JPJ, more moolah
Only the rich get think about these number plates. Common folks for example living in places that don’t have access to EV chargers. Should think how to incentivise them. Too inconvenient for them to charge.
No need laaa… All ‘VIP group’ already block the nice number….
Its no brainer. Issue green plate for EVs. Easier to identify irresponsible people that simply park in EV parking spot