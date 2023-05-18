In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 May 2023 11:19 am / 26 comments

The government has announced it is working on revamping the road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs) in a bid to promote take-up of such vehicles, but it isn’t the only sweetener it is planning along that front.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the government is also looking at a number of other pro-EV adoption incentives and policies to entice the public to making the switch to EVs. Among these are dedicated number plates to differentiate EVs from other cars on the road, The Star reports.

“I have told JPJ to come up with some other incentive for EV users, such as probably e-plates for EVs. We can have special number plates for EVs, to differentiate and other vehicles. These are the things we can help to encourage the adoption of EVs. I welcome more views and input,” he said at the Green Mobility and Transport Forum in KL on Tuesday.

The special EV plates could be similar in concept to Singapore, which introduced a special number plate with an EVS prefix to denote electric vehicles made in Singapore. It will be used for the first 100 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs assembled in the republic.

Loke said that details of this, as well as other incentives, would be revealed by year end. “The plan is to hopefully announce these incentives along with the new EV road tax structure at the same time, by the end of this year,” he said.