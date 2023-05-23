Full night closure of Kajang Silk Highway, May 26-27

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 May 2023 9:44 am / 0 comments

Users of the Kajang Silk Highway, take note. Prolintas has announced that there will be a full two-way closure of the E18 at Sungai Ramal, near Food Valet and JB Autoworld. It will be happening on May 26-27 (Friday and Saturday) from 10pm to 6am.

The temporary full closure is to facilitate the building of a new pedestrian bridge over the highway. The structure of the jejantas will be installed this week.

Since this is not just a partial lane closure but a full blockade, there are detours for both directions. For Putrajaya-bound traffic, it’s pretty straightforward – turn left after the Shell station where the N9 Food Court is and use the inner road parallel to the highway till you pass the work site.

For those heading towards Kajang/Cheras, it’s a big detour via Bangi. Leave the E18 and head towards Seksyen 9 Bandar Baru Bangi and carry on towards the golf course and Econsave. Then turn left at Jalan Reko to get back on the Silk. Check out the maps above for a clearer picture. Follow the road signs and crew at the work area and drive safe.