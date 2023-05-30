Get free Volvo Car Service Plan Plus, 1st-yr insurance with a hybrid or RM7k EV wallbox voucher til June 30

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 May 2023 4:14 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re eyeing a vehicle with stylish design, outstanding safety and impressive on-road performance, look no further than a Volvo to tick all the necessary boxes. Be it a battery electric vehicle or a hybrid model, Volvo Car Malaysia’s wide line-up of offerings has something that will fit your needs and wants.

Whichever model you choose, you stand to get exceptional value, and not just from the vehicles alone. That’s because from now until June 30, the company is offering a complimentary Volvo Car Service Plan Plus worth RM12,900 as well as a complimentary first year Volvo Car Insurance when you purchase selected Volvo models.

The Volvo Car Service Plan Plus ensures your Volvo is well taken care of not just in terms of scheduled service, but also covers selected wear and tear items. In addition to service carried out by skilled technicians using genuine parts, free software updates and health checks provided as part of the Volvo Car Service Plan Plus package means that your ownership of a Volvo will be a seamless and fuss-free experience.

A wide range of models are being offered with the complimentary Volvo Car Service Plan Plus. The list starts with the S60 and its estate sibling, the V60. Both are powered by a Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, which offers an impressive 462 hp of power and 709 Nm of torque while being able to deliver up to 90 km* of pure electric driving range.

The Service Plan Plus is also available for the Swedish automaker’s flagship luxury sedan, the S90, which also features the same Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid system. With Nappa leather upholstery and a 19-speaker audio system developed together with Bowers and Wilkins bringing exceptional clarity and realism to your music heading the comprehensive list of kit, you’ll simply revel in the S90’s plush cabin every day.

If SUVs are more your thing, then you can pick from the mild-hybrid XC90 B5 and plug-in XC90 Recharge T8 if a larger model is what you’re looking for. If you want something a size down, then the XC60 B5 mild-hybrid and the XC60 Recharge T8 will fit the bill perfectly.

Meanwhile, young urbanites can opt for the compact, yet sporty XC40 B5, which offers a potent 263 hp and 390 Nm available from its 48V mild-hybrid 2.0 litre turbo powertrain. All the above-mentioned models come with the complimentary Service Plan Plus as well as a complimentary first year insurance.

As for all-electric options, registering either an XC40 Recharge Pure Electric or a C40 Recharge Pure Electric will get you a complimentary wallbox voucher worth RM7,000 as well as a complimentary first year insurance.

Both are equipped with the same all-wheel drive electric powertrain, which consists of a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – offering a total system output of 408 hp and 660 Nm. A 78 kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 450 km of travel on a single charge for the C40, and 438 km on the fully-electric XC40.

There’s surely no better time to get a Volvo if you’ve been eyeing one, and the great value-added items being offered surely makes the deal even sweeter. To learn more about the models as well as the promotions being offered for them, head on over to Volvo Car Malaysia’s website to find out more.

* The electric range is the certified data based on laboratory test results according to ECE R101 standard.