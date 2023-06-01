Catch Sime Darby Racing Team in action at Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, June 3

In Advertorial, Cars / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 June 2023 10:05 am / Comments are Disabled

As the season for Porsche Carrera Cup continues, Porsche Malaysia through Sime Darby Auto Performance will be organising a live viewing of the race at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. Support our very own Malaysian entry, Nazim Azman who pilots the #17 car for Sime Darby Racing Team, who will be racing in Round 3 at the Korea International Circuit, Yeongam.

Happening at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10am to 5pm, the live viewing will also include activities like track training from a Porsche instructor who will be on-location, as well as driver’s agility exercises.

Think you have what it takes to chart the quickest lap time of the day? Put your own racing skills to the test virtually with the eSports Racing Challenge.

The broadcast of the Round 3 race in Yeongam is set to air at 2pm. Whether you are a Porsche enthusiast or simply love the thrill of competitive high-performance racing, head on over to Porsche Centre Ara Damansara for the live viewing and cheer on our own Malaysian representative for the season, Nazim Azman in the #17 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car.

RSVP for the watch party, here, and find out more about the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup season, here.