Enjoy the best deals on BMW, MINI, Toyota, Proton, Mazda cars at the Wheelcorp Auto Show Exhibition

2 June 2023

The first-ever Wheelcorp Auto Show Exhibition is set to take place at Tropicana Gardens Mall from June 8-11, 2023, and if you’re looking for the best deals on a new BMW, MINI, Toyota, Proton or Mazda model, there’s no better place to be.

For fans of BMW, the line-up of cars for you to get up close and personal with includes the fully electric iX xDrive40 as well as the plug-in hybrid X5 xDrive45e, which are joined by the latest 320i and X3 xDrive30i.

Once you’ve chosen the BMW that suits you best, enjoy attractive cash rebates of up to RM35,000 along with financing rates from as low as 1.28%. Your new BMW will also come with peace of mind ownership thanks to a five-year service inclusive package, while your wellbeing is made better with a complimentary Ogawa Smart Vogue massage chair worth RM14,299 accompanying your purchase.

Over on the MINI side of things, both the MINI Electric and Countryman will be on display, and if you’re looking to inject some fun into your daily drive that only a MINI can provide, alluring financing rates and cash rebates await you. That’s not all, as you’ll also receive a complimentary MINI Wallbox worth RM5,000 when you purchase an electrified MINI, plus an Ogawa Smart Vogue massage worth RM14,299.

Should you be looking to purchase a Toyota, many free upgrades await you depending on which model tickles your fancy. These include a panoramic view monitor (PVM) worth RM2,500, a front video recorder worth RM1,000, a blind spot monitor (BSM) worth RM2,000), Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) worth RM2,000, premium solar tint worth RM2,120 and service vouchers worth RM500.

The Proton X90 is the brand’s latest model that offers three-row seating and an efficient turbocharged and mild hybrid powertrain, and you’ll get to try it out for yourself at the event. Exciting deals offered for Proton models include cash rebates of up to RM5,000, low interest rates from as low as 2.1% and freebies such as a Proton X Watch worth RM1,499 and genuine accessories worth RM779.

Last but not least, the Mazda section of the Wheelcorp Auto Show Exhibition will see the CX-30 being the highlight model. Place a booking for any Mazda model and you’ll be entitled to enter a lucky draw to win some great prizes as well as complimentary vehicle tinting and coating packages worth a total of RM6,188. You’ll also receive high trade-in values if you need to retire your current ride for a brand-new Mazda.

With so much on offer, the Wheelcorp Auto Show Exhibition is something you don’t want to miss out on, so head on over to Tropicana Gardens Mall from June 8-11, 2023 to find a new car with some truly enticing deals. Get in touch with Wheelcorp via WhatsApp to find out more information.