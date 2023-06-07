Sime Darby Motors Mid-Year Specials this weekend – top deals from 9 brands, rebates, high trade-in values!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 June 2023 3:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

Time flies and we’ve now hit the midway point of 2023, which means mid-year sales galore. It’s not just your local shopping mall that is full of good bargains, the auto mall that is Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara is also brimming with irresistible deals.

The Sime Darby Motors Mid-Year Specials event will be from June 9-11, this Friday to Sunday, and all brands under the giant car group have lined up special deals for you. Whether you’re looking to buy a BMW, MINI, Ford, Hyundai, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, BYD, BMW Motorrad motorcycle or even a pre-owned car from Sime Darby Auto Selection, a good deal awaits.

Auto Bavaria is offering low interest rates and high trade-in values for BMW models, which come with attractive rebates and a one-year unlimited charging package via a JomCharge membership. Going for an electrified BMW? Check out the wallbox promo which includes installation charges. On offer is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty + free schedule service package. Intrigued by the BMW iX? There’s a special monthly instalment from as low as RM3,999 for the bold EV.

The cool compact cars at MINI come with exceptional rebates, high trade-in values and complimentary one-year MINI Service Repair Inclusive for selected models.

BMW Motorrad is having activities such as a night ride on June 9 and an owner’s workshop on June 10. Join the BMW Motorrad family and you can win exclusive merchandise worth up to RM1,500 upon successful booking, on top of complimentary merchandise. The motorcycles come with a three-year warranty and hassle-free financing packages.

Over at Jaguar Land Rover, you can test drive the recently-launched Jaguar I-Pace, a 400 PS EV that’s priced at an attractive RM460,800. Into something more rugged? Certified units of the Land Rover Defender 90 are going for RM538,000. Approved pre-owned units of the sporty and elegant Jaguar XF are priced from RM388,000.

If you’re eyeing a new Volvo, Sime Darby Swedish Auto has lined up a tempting sweetener that includes the VSA5+ service and maintenance package, free insurance (capped at RM7,000) and a complimentary DVR (dashcam) worth RM2,300, for selected model(s).

As for Hyundai, there are cash rebates of up to RM8,000 for selected models, and the recently-launched Creta SUV is being offered with leather seats, 3M premium tint, extended warranty and free service package at no extra cost.

Walk over to Ford for low interest rates, high trade-in value and two years of free service for the Ranger XL and XLT models, while stocks last. Also check out the Comprehensive Ford Extended Service Plan and PremiumCare Ford Extended Warranty Plan, both up to five years, term and conditions apply.

Seen a lot of the BYD Atto 3 around town lately? Check out for yourself the affordable yet tech-advanced EV at the brand’s flagship showroom at Sime Darby Motors City. The electric SUV is priced from RM149,800 and comes with a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty and an eight-year/150,000 km drive unit warranty for peace of mind.

Sime Darby Auto Selection, the official used car division of Sime Darby Motors, offers a wide range of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at prices that are among the best in the market. SDAS is also including free tinting for the first 20 vehicles sold. You can also expect low interest rates and peace of mind – the latter is very important when it comes to used cars, and it comes in the form of a one-year warranty.

Once again, the Sime Darby Motors Mid-Year Specials event will be from June 9-11, this Friday to Sunday, at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara. All these deals, all under one roof – you really don’t want to miss it!

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

BYD – Beyond Auto: 1300-381-888

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

Terms and conditions apply