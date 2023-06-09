Visit the Lotus Cars Malaysia showroom at Pavilion KL – drop by to check out the sexy Eletre and Emira

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 9 June 2023 12:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

Lotus Cars Malaysia has launched its pop-up showroom at Pavilion KL today – Friday, June 9, 2023. Nestled amidst the high-end stores on Level 3 of the luxury mall, the new pop-up showroom will surely excite car enthusiasts and casual mall-goers alike.

The showroom, which adheres to Lotus Cars’ latest Corporate Identity, stands out with its sleek, modern design, harmoniously blending the sophistication of Lotus Cars with the trendy atmosphere of Pavilion KL.

There are two models on display, the Eletre S in Solar Yellow and the Emira 3.5 V6 in Seneca Blue. The showroom is open from 10am to 10pm daily, and is located at Level 3 Lot 4.12.02, 168, Pavilion KL.

Customers will be able to use the on-site configurator to spec their vehicles according to their preferences, transforming a standard showroom visit into a personalized Lotus Cars experience.

The Eletre and the Emira on display

The Eletre is Lotus Cars’ first ever SUV with bold styling and electrifying performance. Thanks to government incentives for full EVs, the Eletre even comes with a surprising price tag, one that no one would expect given the product and performance on offer. The Eletre S that will be on display at the showroom goes from RM648,000.

As for the Emira, it is more of a traditional Lotus as you remember them. The 3.5 V6 model on display is powered by a 3.5 litre petrol V6 engine, force-inducted by a Edelbrock 1740 supercharger, producing 405 PS and 420 Nm of torque which are sent to the rear wheels via a good old-fashioned six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The 0-100km/h sprint is done in as fast as 4.2 seconds. The price? In First Edition form, from RM478,800 before duties and options.

Lotus Cars Pavilion KL is only the beginning

The pop-up showroom is merely the start of this exciting journey for Lotus Cars Malaysia. By mid-October 2023, the pop-up showroom will pave the way for the unveiling of a brand new showroom in Glenmarie come November 2023. As one chapter ends, another begins, ensuring that the Lotus Cars experience continues to evolve and inspire.

If customers have any enquiries on the Lotus Cars Malaysia model range or if they would like to schedule an appointment to speak with a Lotus Expert, they can contact Lotus Cars Malaysia at 0166112388