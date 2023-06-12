BMW Malaysia turns 20 this year – electrifying deals, rebates; free BMW Wallbox, public charging for the iX

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 June 2023 10:58 am / Comments are Disabled

BMW Malaysia is celebrating two decades of progress and performance that has brought sheer driving pleasure to many Malaysians. To mark the occasion, you’re invited to electrify your life with exclusive deals on the brand’s 100% electric vehicles.

From now until the end of June 2023, drive home the exceptional BMW iX from just RM3,999 per month or enjoy rebates of up to RM10,000 with BMW Easy Drive financing. To ensure your charging needs are met, each iX purchase is accompanied by a complimentary BMW Wallbox (including installation) so you can recharge your new iX with ease at home.

Should you find yourself out and about, you’ll have convenient access to an expansive network of AC and DC public charging facilities, as your new iX also comes with complimentary one-year unlimited charging through BMW JomCharge and BMW ChargeNow. Looking to switch up your ride for an iX? Enjoy attractive trade-in values for your premium used car.

In addition to the deals mentioned above, other BMW models are available with low interest rates starting from just 2.08% with Straight Line Financing, rebates of up to RM10,000 with BMW Easy Drive financing as well as attractive savings of up to RM35,000. Other electrified BMW models such as the i4, 530e, iX3 and X5 xDrive45e also come with complimentary one-year unlimited charging.

It may be BMW Malaysia’s 20th birthday this year, but the rewards are all dedicated to you. So, whether it is the 100% electric iX or any BMW in the line-up that catches your eye, these deals are certainly something you don’t want to miss out on. Head on over to this link to learn more about the deals for the iX, and here for other BMW models.

*Terms and conditions apply.