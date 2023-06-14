Sime Darby Motors Dreamride Roadshow at 1 Utama from June 14-18 – exceptional deals, rebates on offer

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 June 2023 10:06 am / Comments are Disabled

At the Sime Darby Motors Dreamride Roadshow, you’ll be able to take advantage of the amazing deals on offer to turn your fantasy of owning a shiny new ride into a reality. Set to take place from June 14-18, 2023 (10am to 10pm) at 1 Utama Shopping Centre (LG Oval and GF Luxe), there’s no better place to shop for a new car or motorcycle.

If you’re a BMW fan, enjoy low interest rates and attractive rebates on a wide range of models, with a further bonus of high trade-in values should you opt to retire your used car. For peace of mind ownership, every new BMW will come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as free scheduled service.

Those who are looking to step into the world of BMW pure electric vehicles can also look forward to monthly instalments of as low as RM3,999 per month with the iX. You’ll also have your charging needs sorted out with a complimentary JomCharge membership with one-year unlimited public charging as well as special wallbox promotion that includes installation.

What if you want a BMW but prefer two-wheelers? Well, BMW Motorrad will be present at the Sime Darby Motors Dreamride Roadshow so you can test out various models. Once you find the BMW Motorrad motorcycle that suits you best, enjoy hassle-free financing packages and a three-year warranty.

Over at MINI, exceptional rebates are being offered for a wide range of models and selected cars will also come with a complimentary one-year MINI Service package as well as a wallbox worth RM4,760 if you go with MINI Easy Drive financing. High trade-in values are also offered if you want to replace your current car.

Pick-up truck shoppers can look to the commanding Ford Ranger, with two years of free service being offered for XL and XLT variants. The Ranger is also available with low interest rates as well as Ford Extended Service and PremiumCare Extended Warranty plans of up to five years. As with some of the other brands, you used car can be taken in with high trade-in values.

BYD is an electric vehicle (EV) brand that will also be at the Sime Darby Motors Dreamride Roadshow, and you can own the exciting Atto 3 from just RM149,800 with a six-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty and an eight-year/150,000-km drive unit warranty.

Last but certainly not least, a wide range of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles are offered at attractive prices and low interest rates by Sime Darby Auto Selection, with each purchase also accompanied by at least one-year warranty.

Regardless of which brand you go for, you’ll stand a chance to win BMW G 310 GS when you place any booking at Sime Darby Motors Dreamride Roadshow, so head on over to 1 Utama Shopping Centre (LG Oval and GF Luxe) from June 14-18, 2023 (10am to 10pm).

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

BYD – Beyond Auto: 1300-381-888

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

Terms and conditions apply.