Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Intense – a bold, assertive fragrance to express your passion and style

16 June 2023

Cars aren’t the only manner in which a man can express his passion – and taste – to the world. A fragrance can also play an important part in showing off one’s individualness and emotions. If you’re looking for a bold, assertive essence to match your character or the car you drive, then your search for a suitable fougère stops with YSL’s new Y Eau de Parfum Intense.

Created by master perfumer Dominique Ropion and perfectly embodied by its ambassador, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, the new Y Eau de Parfum Intense is the luxury fashion house’s masculine icon given a brilliant new twist. Edgy, bold and sensual, it’s a deeper, more intense, woodier interpretation of the signature, high-contrast Y formula Ropion created in 2017.

Seeking to assert Y’s character, its attitude and elegance in a more intense variation, the master perfumer has subtly altered the balance and proportion of its ingredients, and introduced stellar new materials crafted for the brand. In this bespoke palette, the key natural materials of the fragrance were deconstructed, then reconstructed through cutting-edge techniques to liberate their quintessential character.

A spicy blue juniper berry essence opens Y Eau de Parfum Intense with a blast of freshness, resonating with the zesty energy of Y’s signature ginger and the freshly ironed tee-shirt whiff of aldehydes. The crisp pine-like facets provide the foundation for the introduction of the woodier theme that runs through the new formulation.

From here, Diva lavender heart from Provence, specially fashioned for YSL, together with geranium bourbon heart, with its crisp verdant bite, and clary sage heart, with its aromatic, ambery warmth, provides the basis for the cool-sensual contrast tones of the fragrance

These segue into the key new element, patchouli, which bolsters the fragrance’s power and long-lastingness. However, the hero note element isn’t just normal patchouli, but a uniquely woody, rich essence from Bali. The streamlined strength of cedarwood oil and the primal power of smoky vetiver oil further sustain patchouli’s resonance.

The result is an intensely striking fragrance that lasts all day long with just a single spray, allowing you to continue sharing your unique drive and character with an amplified trail.

The scent isn’t the only statement with the new Y, because it’s packaged in a striking bottle that by itself is a covetable piece of design. Finished in a translucent, deep, night-blue shade, with a bright silver Y motif easily identifying it, the Yconic bottle asserts the freshness and intensity of the fragrance it holds, perfectly capturing the essence – and emotion – of the scent in a visual manner.

The new Y Eau de Parfum Intense joins the Y Eau de Toilette and Y Eau de Parfum to complete YSL’s Y range of masculine scents. Curious as to what the woody, intense fragrance is all about? Well, Y not give it a go? Available from YSL Beauty boutiques, selected Sephora outlets as well as from the YSL Beauty Malaysia website, the Y Eau de Parfum Intense 60 ml is priced at RM410, while the 100 ml bottle goes for RM545.