Honda HR-V graffiti car – collab with artist Drewfunk, check it out at Honda Gen H roadshow Bukit Jalil

Advertorial / By Paul Tan / 18 June 2023

Here’s one of the displays at the Honda Gen H roadshow happening this weekend at Stadium Bukit Jalil Car Park C. It’s a Honda HR-V done up in a graffiti exterior in collaboration with local artist Drewfunk.

The exterior has a yellow base, with cute characters based on food spray painted on. We see a croissant, some burgers, and of course we can’t have a food theme in Malaysia without our favourite all-day breakfast food nasi lemak!

The Honda Gen H event has funfair rides, a ‘carnival’, ‘a host of activities’, games and ‘irresistible freebies’. Of course, the full range of Honda’s e:HEV hybrid models (City, City Hatchback, Civic and HR-V) will be there for viewing and test drives.

Go check it out at Stadium Bukit Jalil Car Park C today, admission is free and it’s open until 10pm.