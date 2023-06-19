OldTown White Coffee goes green with BYD Atto 3 EV SUV using FLUX Business Class subscription

In Advertorial / By Paul Tan / 19 June 2023 10:46 am / Comments are Disabled

OldTown White Coffee has electrified their corporate fleet with the inclusion of four brand new units of the BYD Atto 3 procured through FLUX Business Class.

By transitioning to EVs, FLUX and OldTown White Coffee positioned both companies as early adopters of renewable & green technologies, encouraging the widespread adoption of clean and sustainable transportation options for other companies in Malaysia.

The handover ceremony was held at OldTown White Coffee’s headquarters in Subang Jaya, where FLUX’s leadership team presented a mock key fob to OldTown White Coffee’s CEO, Ms. Dawn Liew and CFO Mr. Arnold Molenhuis, to signify their brand-new partnership.

FLUX is Malaysia’s leading all-inclusive vehicle subscription, which offers consumers and companies a cost-effective and accessible way to switch to electric mobility requiring no car loan and no down payment. FLUX also covers insurance, maintenance, and wear & tear and offers free Concierge Services for all admin and delivery needs, making EV ownership worry-free and hassle-free.

In addition, with FLUX Business Class, companies can save even more on car expenses as FLUX waives all upfront fees and is an LHDN-approved tax- deductible expense.

On top of this, companies can leverage FLUX’s advanced telematics data to reduce the likelihood of accidents and optimise their vehicle usage and fuel costs through fleet analytics.

To learn more about FLUX Business Class and its company car subscription service, contact the company at [email protected] or +60 3 6411 5611 or visit their website www.driveflux.com/business.