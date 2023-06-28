Watch the Sime Darby Racing Team in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Round 5 at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 June 2023 12:47 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Porsche Carrera Cup Asia one-make racing series is set to continue onwards to Japan for the upcoming Round 5, which will take place at Suzuka International Circuit, Japan from 1 July.

Fans of motorsport and of the Porsche brand alike in Malaysia should be keen to know that our very own Malaysian entry, Nazim Azman will be driving the #17 race car for the Sime Darby Racing Team as a full season entry in this landmark year for Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.

Porsche Malaysia through Sime Darby Auto Performance will be hosting the live broadcast of Round 5 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara, on Saturday, 1 July at 1:45pm. At the live-viewing event, attendees can also enjoy themselves with on-location activities, including an exhilarating racing simulator time trial challenge and other interactive activities that will test your reaction times; here’s a chance to see how your reflexes compare with those of a professional racing driver.

Enthusiasts of the Porsche brand attending the live broadcast of the race can also enjoy Porsche Lifestyle merchandise that complements your Porsche passion with up to 30% savings for purchases made in-store on the day of the live viewing event, only at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara.

Slots are limited, so head over to Porsche Centre Ara Damansara on 1 July, at 1:45pm, to cheer with the rest of the crowd supporting Sime Darby Racing Team during the live viewing of the race. You can also find out more about the 2023 season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series, here.