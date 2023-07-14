Vellfire, Alphard fr RM192k; Voxy, StepWGN fr RM158k, Mercedes A180 from RM145k – G-Mart Merdeka Sale

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 July 2023 4:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

As the nation prepares to celebrate Merdeka Day and its 66th year of independence, G-Mart Group is offering unbeatable offers and discounts on a wide range of imported vehicles from now until September 7, 2023.

If you’re in the market for a Japanese MPV, the G-Mart Group Merdeka Sale is where you’ll find a ready stock of over 300 units vying for your attention. One of the more popular nameplates is the Toyota Alphard, where almost 100 units are available with prices starting from as low as RM192,000 for a 2018 X variant. There’s also the equally desirable Toyota Vellfire that starts from just RM192,000 with 40 units in stock.

The vast number of options also includes the Toyota Estima that starts from RM183,000 for 2018 model year units, while 30 units each of the Toyota Voxy and Honda StepWGN are up for grabs. Pricing for the Voxy is from RM158,000 for the ZS Kirameki variant, while the Spada version of the StepWGN starts from RM158,000.

Beyond the Japanese MPVs, G-Mart Group also has a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz models, with 80 units ready to go. The options include the A-Class that starts with the A180 from RM145,000, going all the way to the AMG A45 from RM281,000.

Those that prefer the dynamic look of the CLA can look forward to the CLA180, CLA200, CLA220, CLA250 and the AMG CLA45. For the C-Class fan, available variants are the C180, C200 and C300. The CLA and C-Class models are priced from RM175,000 onwards.

G-Mart Group is also offering special deals on the Suzuki Jimny if you like the look of the compact off-roader, while motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to various Harley Davidson, Honda X-ADV and BMW Motorrad models.

There’s plenty of other incentives when you purchase from G-Mart Group beyond attractive prices, as you’ll also enjoy a wide range of financing options, special discounts as well as an exclusive five-year warranty by APEG Warranty for peace of mind ownership.

Additionally, each booking made from now until September 7, 2023 will net you a RM20 Touch ‘n Go eWallet reload PIN or a RM20 Starbucks voucher. Deliveries made within this period will also put you in the running to win a brand-new Perodua Axia and other exciting prizes.

With showrooms in Kajang, Bandar Baru Bangi, Kampung Melayu Subang and Cheras, you’re never too far away from checking out the expansive line-up of cars that G-Mart Group offers. Looking to get a new car to coincide with our country’s 66th year of independence? The G-Mart Group Merdeka Sale is where you need to be.

G-Mart Autocity Sg Ramal

Lot 56489, Jalan Sungai Ramal,

Sungai Ramal Luar,

43000 Kajang, Selangor

Phone: 03-8730 1655

G-Mart Autocity Kg Melayu Subang

Lot 2801 Seksyen U6,

Kampung Melayu Subang,

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Phone: 019-731 3882

G-Mart Electric Vehicle Center (GEVC Bangi)

Lot 42981, Persiaran Jaya,

Seksyen 10 Bandar Baru Bangi,

43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor

Phone: 03-8730 1655

Excellent Deal Motor Sdn Bhd

PT76431, Jalan Cheras,

Batu 12,

43000 Kajang, Selangor

Phone: 03-8733 8251