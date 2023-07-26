Experience the benefits of V-KOOL window films for your car and be rewarded with Gifts of Serendipity

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 July 2023 11:28 am / Comments are Disabled

Finding the right window film for your car can be a daunting process for the inexperienced. Some retailers might claim that “darker is always better,” not knowing it can be incredibly misleading to consumers who aren’t fully aware that there a rules and regulations that must be followed.

Additionally, window films for cars are not created equal, so while some can block out a lot of visible light, they may not do so well when it comes to harmful rays such as infrared and ultraviolet, which are wavelengths our eyes can’t see. Such window films are potentially cheaper, but they may not be effective in reducing heat inside the cabin as they are heat-absorbing films.

To raise awareness on the issue, V-KOOL wants consumers to ‘Beat the Heat, Not the Law’ by educating the public to use the right window film and not be fooled by the price. This year marks the company’s 30th anniversary, and with 30 years of experience and a wide range of products to suit a variety of budgets, rest assured that V-KOOL is more than up to the task to ensure only the best quality window films are used for your car at affordable prices.

