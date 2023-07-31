Pay for your car rental safely, securely and seamlessly with Hertz Malaysia’s new digital payment system

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 31 July 2023 10:50 am / Comments are Disabled

Car rental bookings with Hertz Malaysia just got more convenient with the introduction of payment links, which provides customers more ways to pay online. Whether it is via FPX, DuitNow or bank transfer, payments can be made safely, securely and seamlessly with your preferred e-wallets or bank service providers.

Starting August 1, 2023, customers will have more payment options when booking their desired rental car through the Hertz Malaysia website and mobile app. The new digital payment system is also available to walk-in customers at all 22 Hertz Malaysia branches located in major cities and airports nationwide.

Current Account & Savings Account (CASA)

Transactions made through the new digital payment system, which supports transaction amounts of up to RM50,000 (subject to the transaction limit set by users), is presented either as an URL or QR code (containing the URL). As such, you’re only one click or scan away from securing your new ride or extending your existing rental.

As a leader in the car rental industry, Hertz Malaysia’s fleet is varied to cover a range of requirements, be it a humble sedan, a roomy SUV a practical MPV or even an electric vehicle (EV). Find your new rental car from Hertz Malaysia today and pay with ease using the new digital payment system today.