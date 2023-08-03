Sime Darby Motors Autofest happening this weekend at Desa ParkCity – 9 brands, fantastic deals await you!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 August 2023 3:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for a good deal on a new or used car, you owe it to yourself to be at Desa ParkCity this weekend. That’s because the Sime Darby Motors Autofest event will be there, featuring nine brands under the giant car group’s umbrella. Lined up for you are fantastic deals from BMW, MINI, Ford, Hyundai, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, BYD, BMW Motorrad and Sime Darby Auto Selection. The latter is Sime Darby Motors’ official used car division.

Sime Darby Motors Autofest will be at Desa ParkCity’s Carpark 3 on August 4-6, 9am to 9pm. Below are the special deals that you can expect from the brands.

BMW

Auto Bavaria, the dealership that’s synonymous with BMW in Malaysia, is offering superb pricing for the sleek BMW iX40 and BMW iX50 models! You can expect a complimentary BMW Wallbox with these models as well.

Do you know that BMW EVs get a specific 8-year/160,000 km warranty for the high voltage battery, on top of the 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and service? Yes that’s right. And the deal doesn’t stop here. For selected models, you can bring home a premium brand compact sound system that is sure to wow. But hurry, it’s only for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.

MINI

Offers at Sime Darby Motors Autofest for MINI BEVs include exceptional rebate, complimentary 1-Year Jomcharge subscription, complimentary Wallbox worth up to RM4,760, a 6-year free scheduled service and 5-year unlimited mileage warranty. Terms and conditions apply.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad makes motorcycles like no other, and if you want some wind in your face, selected models are available for test rides at the event. Check out the BMW Motorrad 100 Years Anniversary celebration campaign which is not to be missed! You get to enjoy hassle-free financing packages, 3-year international unlimited mileage warranty and 3-year roadside assistance too. Be warned, there may be no turning back once you’re hooked! Terms and conditions apply.

Volvo

Attracted to the clean lines and minimalist design of Volvo’s range? With every purchase of selected Volvo models*, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is sweetening the deal with free 5-year service, vehicle insurance and an exclusive gift worth up to RM5,000.

Jaguar

The recently-launched all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, a 400 PS EV, comes with a complimentary wallbox charger and RM1,000 worth of charging credits*.

Land Rover

Over at Land Rover, get complimentary auto deployable side steps with every purchase of a Range Rover Velar*, whether new or used. This promotion ends 9pm, August 6.

Ford

If you’re a pick-up truck person, you’d have noticed the square-cut good looks of the new Ford Ranger, and why not try it out this weekend at Desa ParkCity? Pull the trigger and receive exclusive accessories worth up to RM1,000*. Also, get a Ford Ranger Getaways Premium Camping chair with every successful purchase of the Ford Everest, to be presented during vehicle delivery*.

Hyundai

On-form South Korean carmaker Hyundai is offering rebates of up to RM 15,000 for selected models. The Hyundai Creta SUV gets exclusive offers including a 5-year/300,000 km extended warranty and 3-year/50,000 free service package, plus complimentary leather seats upgrade and free 3M premium window tint*. Try it out for size and while you’re at it, marvel at the design and features of Hyundai’s Ioniq EVs.

BYD

Step into the future of electric mobility with the best-selling SUV EV, BYD Atto 3, and the newly launched BYD Dolphin, both equipped with the ultra-safe and innovative Blade battery. Prices start at just RM99,900.

Test drives are available, so you can experience the power and performance firsthand. Join us for an unforgettable experience. Drive with confidence, knowing you’re backed by the safest and most advanced battery tech in BYD EVs.

Sime Darby Auto Selection

Sime Darby Auto Selection, the official used car division of Sime Darby Motors, offers a wide range of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at prices that are among the most competitive in the market. SDAS offers low interest rates and high trade-in values, plus a complimentary 1-year service package*.

At Sime Darby Motors Autofest, get a complimentary RM500 coating voucher for every successful trade-in, a RM1,688 coating voucher for every car purchase and complimentary 360-point technical and optical inspection. Happy hunting!

Once again, the Sime Darby Motors Autofest will be from August 4-6, this Friday to Sunday, at Desa ParkCity’s Carpark 3. So many deals from so many brands, and all in one location – don’t miss it! Register your interest here.

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

BYD – Beyond Auto: 1300-381-888

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

*Terms and conditions apply