Celebrate freedom with Hertz Malaysia! 66th Merdeka Day, Malaysia Day 2023 – RM66 rebate on all EV rental

In the celebration of Merdeka in August and Malaysia Day in September, Hertz Malaysia electrifies the spirit of independence and freedom with the nation, through its celebratory promotion on EV rental from now until September 30, 2023.

With the widest rental network, you’ll get to select Hertz Malaysia’s range of EV models in Klang Valley, Penang and Johor, offering the popular BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Kona Electric. You will get an instant rebate of RM66 when you book a rental of three days or more, which entitles you to a discount of more than 50% off regular retail rates.

Whether you are renting the fully electric BYD Atto 3 or the Hyundai Kona Electric, Hertz Malaysia provides every EV rental with vehicle charging cable (subject to availability) to further electrify your journey with unlimited rental mileage.

Electrify your freedom to celebrate Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day with Hertz Malaysia! Don’t miss out on this great deal and book your ride today! This promotion is applicable for booking via website, mobile app and walk-ins.

*Terms and conditions apply.