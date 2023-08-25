Earn up to RM1,600 a month by buying a myTukar Certified car and renting it out on TREVO marketplace

In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 25 August 2023 3:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

Here’s an idea on how to make some extra cash every month. You can buy a myTukar Certified car and host it on TREVO’s car sharing marketplace. According to TREVO’s estimated average earnings, you could be earning up to RM1,600 a month by hosting your car on TREVO.

From now until October 17 2023, you can also get an additional RM200 cashback when you buy a myTukar Certified car and list it on TREVO marketplace, so that’s an extra bonus for you! Terms and Conditions apply.

Click here to browse myTukar Certified’s inventory.

myTukar Certified means:

✅ 160-Point Inspection

✅ 5-Day Money Back Guarantee

✅ 12-Month Warranty for Engine & Gearbox

✅ No Mileage Tampering

✅ No Major Accidents, Fire & Flood Damage

Why Host on TREVO?

✅ Earn up to RM1,600 per month* hosting your car on TREVO.

✅ Insurance Coverage

✅ Convenient Car Delivery

✅ Verified Guests