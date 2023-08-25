Earn up to RM1,600 a month by buying a myTukar Certified car and renting it out on TREVO marketplace

Here’s an idea on how to make some extra cash every month. You can buy a myTukar Certified car and host it on TREVO’s car sharing marketplace. According to TREVO’s estimated average earnings, you could be earning up to RM1,600 a month by hosting your car on TREVO.
From now until October 17 2023, you can also get an additional RM200 cashback when you buy a myTukar Certified car and list it on TREVO marketplace, so that’s an extra bonus for you! Terms and Conditions apply.
Click here to browse myTukar Certified’s inventory.
myTukar Certified means:
✅ 160-Point Inspection
✅ 5-Day Money Back Guarantee
✅ 12-Month Warranty for Engine & Gearbox
✅ No Mileage Tampering
✅ No Major Accidents, Fire & Flood Damage
Why Host on TREVO?
✅ Earn up to RM1,600 per month* hosting your car on TREVO.
✅ Insurance Coverage
✅ Convenient Car Delivery
✅ Verified Guests