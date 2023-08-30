Dodo Mat Merdeka Sale – 10% storewide discount on dual-layer car mats for all car models until August 31

In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 August 2023 4:28 pm / Comments are Disabled

As we approach the joyous occasion of Merdeka Day, Dodo Mat is offering an incredible promotion that you won’t want to miss out on! From now until August 31, 2023, you are entitled to a 10% storewide discount, making this the perfect time to give your beloved ride an upgrade.

Dodo Mat’s dual-layer car mats are proudly made in Malaysia and specially designed to fit a wide range of car models. They are water resistant to protect your car’s carpet against rain and accidentally spills, while also featuring quick dry technology so you’re able to dry them within 20 minutes indoors. This means you no longer need to put up with wet cat mats in your car during the monsoon season.

The car mats also come with Dodo Antislip Guard and Dodo Safety Lock (depending on the car model) to ensure they stay in place to optimise their dirt trapping function. Thanks to the dual-layer design, cleaning them is as easy as separating the layers and pouring the dirt out – no more smacking your car mats against a wall or post.

Dodo Mat offers its car mats in variety of colours for the base and lining, so you can get creative to pick a combination that appeals to you most. You can also choose from different packages depending on how many areas you want to be covered, along with the choice of a heel pad an accessory.

The 10% storewide discount will be available until Merdeka Day, so if you’re looking to get a Dodo Mat set for your car, head on over to Dodo Mat’s official website or Shopee and Lazada online stores.