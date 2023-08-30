Dodo Mat unveils upgrades to its award-winning dual-layer car mats – Antislip Guard and an all-new heel pad

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 August 2023 5:53 pm / Comments are Disabled

Car mats – which help protect a vehicle interior’s carpet from dirt as well as wear and tear – have long been viewed as a functional item, with very little thought put into their design. Traditional car mats are usually simple single-layer units which don’t hold up to long-term use, and don’t trap dirt or particles especially well.

A modern aftermarket car mat such as the Dodo Mat has changed all that. The revolutionary car mat doesn’t just help dress up a vehicle’s interior, it’s highly efficient as well. Designed and developed in Malaysia, it’s the first dual-layer car mat specially designed to trap dirt and moisture, its novel design also making it easier to clean.

Now, the Dodo Mat has been made even better, with the company unveiling the latest advancements to its award-winning dual-layer, water-resistant car mat, in the form of the Dodo Antislip Guard and an all-new heel pad.

The Dodo Antislip Guard, as its name suggests, features upgraded anti-slip technology with stronger grip elements on the mat to keep it in place securely, without hurting the car floor. Together with a safety lock (available depending on car model), the Dodo Mat delivers an uninterrupted driving experience for both driver and passengers.

As for the all-new heel pad, the all-new design provides an elevated level of friction, ensuring a secure footing for drivers. It has been crafted to withstand the rigours of daily use, with upgraded materials enhancing both durability and dirt resistance.

Best of all, it’s adjustable to your requirements. Many heel pads on traditional mats are either too small or incorrectly placed for drivers, resulting in the car mat facing faster wear and tear through daily use. The Dodo Mat all-new heel pad’s adjustable feature means that drivers can adjust the position of the heel pad according to their usual foot position for driving.

The award-winning Dodo car mats are available for a wide range of vehicle makes and models, both local and foreign, and you can easily find them for your car at Dodo Mat’s official website. You can also check out Dodo Mat’s Facebook and Instagram pages to find out more.