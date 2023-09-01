Ingress Auto Mid-Year Special – Sept 9-10, great BMW, MINI deals await you, rebate up to RM35k, free wallbox

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 September 2023 5:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Ingress Auto Mid-Year Special will be happening next weekend, September 9-10, and the BMW and MINI dealership has lined up some irresistible deals at its Damansara, Puchong and MINI Bangsar branches

If you have your eyes on a new BMW, you don’t want to miss the Ingress Auto Mid-Year Special and its event-exclusive perks. Enjoy financing rates from as low as 1.08%, and selected models have cash rebates of up to RM35,000. Have peace of mind with BMW’s five-year warranty, and if you’re buying an electric vehicle, selected ones come with a complimentary wallbox for home charging.

Purchase selected models and you’ll also receive complimentary BMW Lifestyle Merchandise and the Advanced Car Eye (ACE) 3.0.

Eyeing some fun in a new MINI? Ingress Auto is offering a complimentary MINI wallbox with selected models on top of one-year free charging with JomCharge. Financing starts from a low 0.98% and you’ll also get 4+1 years addidtional MSRI for a worry-free ownership. And how about RM1,000 Touch n Go credit as a sweetener?

Bring your family for a ‘fitting session’ next weekend and take advantage of the good deals on offer. Once again, Ingress Auto Mid-Year Special will be happening on September 9-10 at Ingress Auto’s Damansara, Puchong and MINI Bangsar outlets – get more details here and RSVP for the event here. Don’t miss it!

*Terms and conditions apply