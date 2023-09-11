DK SCHWEIZER Premium Selections seat covers from RM1,950 – quick & easy to install for many car models

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / September 11 2023 12:03 pm

Give your car’s interior a whole new look and feel with DK SCHWEIZER’s new Prime Selections leather seat covers, which are designed to fit a wide range of models precisely with top-notch quality. Quicker to install than customised seat covers, the Prime Selections series are carefully crafted based on DK SCHWEIZER’s vast experience with car interiors.

The leather kits are available in a variety of designs and complementing thread colours, while also being affordable priced from just RM1,950 onwards. DK SCHWEIZER also offers easy instalment payment plans from six to 12 months (terms and conditions apply).

To experience the Prime Selections series for yourself, DK SCHWEIZER has officially set up a mobile booth showcasing the leather seat covers at PCM Toyota Puchong, PCM Subang and PCM Banting, with more planned.

If you’re a current or soon-to-be Toyota owner and want to give your car an upholstery upgrade, head on over to the Prime Selections mobile booths to check out the seat covers for yourself. Besides Toyota, the Prime Selections kits are also available for Honda, Proton and more brands to be featured soon, including Perodua, Mazda, Ford and more.

In addition to the introduction of the Prime Selections series, DK SCHWEIZER has also launched a new mobile installation service that allows your car to be reupholstered at your doorstep by skilled and experience installers. This time-saving service meets the same high quality standard that DK SCHWEIZER adheres to, with a thorough inspection conducted following installation.

Contact DK SCHWEIZER via WhatsApp or visit their official website for more information about the Prime Selections series, mobile installation service and other products.