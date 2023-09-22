Get free GoValet at GoCar Garage with purchases of TotalEnergies Quartz service packages, until Oct 31

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / September 22 2023 10:19 am

Health is paramount, and the same can be said for the health of our vehicles. The wellbeing of our rides can be challenging to upkeep, particularly with hectic schedules, and a servicing programme that helps make the process easier is certainly valuable.

Enter GoCar Garage, that has now partnered with TotalEnergies. GoCar Garage brings the TotalEnergies Quartz and Rubia service package that is offered with the GoValet pick-up and drop-off service that is available in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor.

Customers who book a TotalEnergies Quartz service package appointment at GoCar Garage will get to enjoy the GoValet pick-up or drop-off service, free of charge, up to a distance limit of the first 10 km for pick-ups and the first 10 km for drop-offs.

Three service packages are on offer with the GoCar Garage TotalEnergies Quartz and Rubia range of packages; the first is the Fully Synthetic Oil Change Package, which uses a 4L pack of Total Quartz 9000 5W-40 fully synthetic engine lubricant, priced at RM328. For vehicles requiring more than the four litres of lube in the pack, a RM91 per litre surchange applies for this product.

Next is the Semi-Synthetic Oil Change Package, which uses a 4L pack of Total Quartz 7000 10W-40 semi-synthetic engine lubricant, at RM198. When more than the four-litre quantity is required, a RM57 per litre surcharge applies.

Rounding up the trio of oil service packages is the Semi-Synthetic Oil Change Package for diesel-powered vehicles, which brings a 5L pack of Total Rubia TIR 7400 10W-40 engine lubricant, at RM198. A RM50 per litre surcharge applies if more than the five-litre quantity is required by the vehicle. All three service packages include labour costs, an oil filter and a drain plug washer free of charge.

As mentioned, you’ll get to enjoy these service packages with the complimentary GoValet pick-up and drop-off service if you book within the Klang Valley, Penang or Johor regions. Find your preferred GoCar Garage by clicking here, and find out more through the GoCar Garage website, here.