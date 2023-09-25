myTukar Merdeka full car respray 25% discount promo ends September 30 – don’t miss it, sign up now!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / September 25 2023 5:19 pm

Have you signed up for myTukar Body & Paint Centre’s full car respray package yet? This is a reminder that the promo will end at the end of September, which means this Saturday is the last day for you to sign up and get a 25% discount off the full car respray package as part of their Merdeka 2023 promotion.

Why should I respray my car?

Why respray your car? If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

What do you need to do to sign up? Just click here and fill up the form. Choose Body & Paint Services under type of services required, and choose either myTukar USJ or myTukar Ulu Tiram (Johor) which are the two myTukar Body & Paint Centres.

How much does it cost?

Here’s the pricelist and promo price:

On top of that, you will also get a complimentary interior cleaning worth RM180.

My car is not in the pricelist, can you respray my car?

The promo is not just limited to the models listed above, they’re meant to be examples of the price category that applies to your car. So if you have a Volkswagen Golf, you can look at the Civic price which is RM2,550.

Why should I choose myTukar to respray my car?

Here’s the benefits of using myTukar for a full car respray package:

Fast 4 days turnaround time – it takes just 4 days to spray paint your car, guaranteed!

– it takes just 4 days to spray paint your car, guaranteed! 3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

– if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification High quality Nippon automotive paint used

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Is the team experienced?

Jumpei Yamamoto leads the team over at the myTukar Body and Paint centres. Yama-san, as he is referred to affectionately by his staff, is responsible for training myTukar’s refurbishment team in automotive spray paint techniques. You can read more about him here.

How do I sign up?

Hurry up and sign up before the promo ends! Just click here and fill up the form. Choose Body & Paint Services under type of services required, and choose either myTukar USJ or myTukar Ulu Tiram (Johor) which are the two myTukar Body & Paint Centres.

Any feedback from people who have used myTukar car respray previously?

Here are three testimonial videos from previous customers who have used myTukar’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Honda Civic FE full car respray

Unsatisfied with uneven colour matching due to accident repair of his Honda Civic FE, Zee decided to use myTukar’s Body & Paint centre for a full car respray. He also reveals some interesting facts about other full car respray advertisements he found online.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!

Sign up now!