Experience the newly launched Porsche Cayenne at Porsche Centre Penang and Johor Bahru, Oct 14-15

With the recent launch of the all new Porsche Cayenne, here comes your chance to experience the new Cayenne and other Porsche models up close at Porsche Centre Penang and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru if you’re within the Northern and Southern region respectively.

Held on October 14 and 15, from 10am to 5pm, the new Cayenne that features an enhanced standard equipment package specifically for the Malaysian market, will make its debut at the respective Porsche Centres.

Combined with the enhanced local specification, this iconic sports car for five is thoroughly refined for more luxury and performance, featuring a highly digitalised display and control concept, and new chassis technology.

Exclusive offers available at Porsche Centre Penang and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru include 30% savings storewide on Porsche Lifestyle merchandise, and an exclusive gift when you book your dream luxury SUV this upcoming weekend.

Guests can also enjoy onground engaging activities meant for the whole family. Challenge your family and friends to clock the fastest time with the eSports racing simulators, or create your own bespoke car perfume this weekend. Mark your calendars and get ready to go further together with the new Cayenne, on October 14 and 15 at Porsche Centre Penang and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru.

