Exciting rebates and financing rates as low as 2% p.a. from Volvo Sisma Auto Bukit Bintang, Oct 21-22

October 13 2023

An anniversary calls for celebration, and so Volvo Cars Sisma Auto is celebrating its sixth-year anniversary of its Bukit Bintang showroom in a weeks’ time with a sales event that will be held from October 21 to 22.

The anniversary sales event will be where you’ll find exclusive, limited-time offers on a wide range of Volvo vehicles during this event. From attractive discounts to special financing options, there will be something for every Volvo enthusiast looking to purchase a new Volvo.

Make a booking for a Volvo XC90, XC60, S90, S60, V60 plug-in hybrid or XC40 B5 mild hybrid and you’ll receive complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus (VSA5+) worth RM12,900, complimentary Polestar optimisation software worth RM3,888, as well as an instant rebate of RM7,000.

Overseas models shown; may differ from models from Volvo Car Malaysia

Even more offers are to be had when booking a fully electric Volvo vehicle. Book a Volvo XC40 or C40 Recharge Pure Electric with Volvo Car Finance, and you’ll get a reduction of your principal amount for RM25,000 and RM16,000 respectively.

On top of these offers, the first 50 customers to confirm their attendance at the anniversary sales event will get to enjoy an additional RM2,000 accessories voucher upon booking a new Volvo car during the event.

There’s more. The sixth-year anniversary celebration event at Volvo Cars Sisma Auto is where you’ll get to be among the first to see and explore the latest models to join the brand’s line-up of cars in Malaysia, including the 2024 PHEV range, available in the new Vapour Grey paint colour. Certainly, you’ll get to learn about the latest cutting-edge features and safety features.

Here, you’ll get to take part in test drives and receive the expert guidance of the knowledgeable team of sales consultants at Sisma Auto, who will be on location to answer any Volvo car-related questions. There will be limited-time offers on accessories, too, which you can purchase to make your Volvo uniquely yours.

While partaking in all that the Volvo Cars Sisma Auto anniversary sales event has to offer, you can also enjoy refreshments and a welcoming environment to relax and enjoy your visit. Customers who purchase a Volvo from Volvo Cars Sisma Auto will also be eligible for the dealership’s concierge service, which includes convenient pick-up and drop-off options for aftersales services.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to celebrate the Volvo Cars Sisma Auto showroom’s sixth-year anniversary. Remember – the first 50 customers to confirm their attendance at the link, here will get to enjoy an additional RM2,000 accessories voucher upon booking a new Volvo.