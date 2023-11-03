Enter the era of electrification with deals on Volvo Recharge Pure Electric and PHEV models, until Dec 31

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 3 2023 4:49 pm

The year-end is a great time to usher in the era of electrification, as Volvo Car Malaysia is offering a range of attractive year-end deals to make this a great time to take ownership of your very own Volvo car.

Volvo’s range of plug-in hybrid vehicles has been updated recently this year, namely with the arrival of the 2024 model-year XC90, XC60, S90, S60 and V60 which bring with them an updated, more powerful on-board charger (OBC) that provides up to 6.4 kW with two- or three-phase charging, or 3.6 kW with single-phase charging.

These updated models represent a great opportunity for you, the buyer to purchase the latest automobiles from the Swedish automaker. It ultimately aims to become a fully electric car company by 2030, and to that end, it already has battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in its product line-up such as the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, as well as the C40 Recharge Pure Electric.

Featuring as part of the year-end deals by Volvo Car Malaysia are the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which is being offered with a RM25,000 instant cash rebate. Alongside that model is the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric, which comes with its own offer of a RM16,000 instant cash rebate, making these battery-electric vehicles an even more attractive proposition.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric packs a 78 kWh battery that offers up to 438 km of range on a full charge, which can be replenished from a 0-80% state of charge in just minutes via DC fast charging at up to 150 kW. For home charging, AC charging at up to 11 kW is supported, bringing a full charge in 7.5 hours. When you really want to get a move on, its 408 PS/660 Nm dual-motor powertrain gets you from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

The C40 Recharge Pure Electric packs the same 78 kWh battery, though thanks to its sleeker shape, offers even greater battery range of up to 450 km. Charging times via DC and AC charging methods are identical to those of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, and the C40 Recharge Pure Electric also gets that little bit quicker from 0-100 km/h, in just 4.7 seconds.

Inside, both the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric come packed with an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with built-in Google services, as well as the very comprehensive City Safety suite of active safety and driver assistance systems.

For those who require a more gradual approach towards electrified motoring, offers are also applicable to all Volvo Recharge and Volvo Mild Hybrid models. These have been updated to get a powered panoramic sunroof as standard, and the latest Vapour Grey exterior paint colour.

Inside, these PHEV models will each be offered with a complimentary five-year access to digital services including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and the Volvo Cars app remote functions. Also included is the YouTube app as part of the Google built-in setup.

These join the latest PHEV powertrain specification that is a larger, 18.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that yields up to 90 km of EV range, while the stronger 145 PS electric motor contributes to a combined 462 PS and 709 Nm of torque.

For these models, Volvo Car Malaysia is offering a complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 5+ (VSA5+) package that is worth RM12,900, the complimentary Polestar Optimisation Software worth RM3,888, and an instant cash rebate of RM7,000.

Here’s your chance to close out the year with some great deals offered by Volvo Car Malaysia on its latest range of plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as the 2023 range of Recharge Pure Electric models. Find out more and book a test drive with your nearest Volvo dealers, here.