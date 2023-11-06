Enjoy 15% off Dodo Mat dual-layer car mats on 11.11 – easy to clean, install and with a three-year warranty

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 6 2023 9:47 am

It’s November, which can mean only one thing: discounts! On 11.11, Dodo Mat is offering up to 15% off on all its car mats with no minimum spend. As Malaysia’s first dual-layer car mat, Dodo Mat is the more cost-effective option compared to coil-type (or Maggi mee-look) mats and is specifically designed to fit a wide range of cars from different makes.

Ever looked down and see your car mat covered in dust and sand? Not with Dodo Mat’s dual-layer design, which hides the unsightly and is easy to clean. All you need to do is separate the layers and give them a wash with water before putting them together again – no more smacking your car mat against something to get them clean.

Dodo Mat products include a specific piece for the “hump” in the rear centre area of the car, which can be adjusted to fit the curvature for comprehensive coverage. The installation process is so easy than even a child can install or remove the car mats (and clean them) with little hassle.

Traditional car mats are typically not water resistant and can take ages to dry. Not so with Dodo Mat, which uses materials that are not only lightweight, but also water resistant and incorporate quick dry technology, making them the perfect companion this monsoon season.

If you’re looking for quality car mats that are effortless to install, resilient, practical and efficient at protecting your car’s carpets, look no further than Dodo Mat’s dual-layer car mats, which also come with a three-year warranty. Save up to 15% when you buy products on November 11 via the official Dodo Mat website as well as Shopee and Lazada online stores.