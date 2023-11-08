Begin your EV journey as a BYD authorised dealer – business partners wanted in 7 new locations

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 8 2023 11:09 am

The EV movement is well and truly underway, but on a whole, it’s still early days for battery-powered vehicles. This means that there’s plenty of upside and growth to be realised.

If you want to ride the wave at an early stage, here’s an opportunity from the best in the business – Sime Darby Motors and BYD are looking for business partners. The EV giant and local partner Sime Darby Motors are looking to recruit BYD dealerships in seven new locations – KL Northeast, Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, Klang (Selangor), Skudai (Johor), and a high traffic mall or lifestyle centre.

Sime Darby Motors is seeking for partners who have experience in the automotive business, and the partners are responsible for establishing an after-sales centre. These new locations will add to a strong and growing nationwide dealership network, as BYD believes that strong support is essential in new EV vehicle ownership.

The EV specialist also believes that while the technology and quality of its products speak for themselves, the customer experience is a vital component in the vehicle ownership journey, even in the electric era. BYD currently has the popular BYD ATTO 3 electric crossover and the affordable BYD DOLPHIN EV in its local range, with more exciting models on the way.

So, if you are looking for an opportunity to electrify your business with the fastest-growing NEV brand, here’s an opportunity to join the growing BYD network in Malaysia. Scan the QR code above or click here to go to the registration form. For further inquiries, email [email protected]. Applications are open from now till December 31, 2023, so act fast!