Check out the Sime Darby Motors Year-End Extravaganza at Ara Damansara, November 17 to 19

November 16 2023

This weekend, don’t miss out on the Sime Darby Motors Year-End Extravaganza at Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara! Immerse yourself in a world of automotive excellence and indulge in a plethora of year-end deals that await you.

Whether you’re in search of the perfect ride or looking to explore exclusive offers, our event is the place to be. Join us for a weekend of excitement from November 17 to 19, 2023 and discover unparalleled opportunities to drive home with your dream car.

BMW

BMW enthusiasts are in for a treat with attractive pricing and potential for savings with incredible rebates on selected BMW models, making luxury more accessible than ever. Not just that, customers will also take home a complimentary BMW Wallbox for selected models, providing convenient and efficient charging solutions.

Every all-electric model comes with a high voltage battery that is supported by an extended warranty of eight years or 160,000 km, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. For a touch of exclusivity, Auto Bavaria is also offering the BMW iX Exclusive Edition package, valued up to RM45,000, adding a layer of sophistication to your driving experience.

MINI

MINI owners can enjoy the convenience of a complimentary one-year Jomcharge and ChargeEV subscription, enhancing the electric driving experience. MINI brings style and savings together with attractive cash rebates, making the iconic brand even more appealing.

Receive a complimentary Wallbox worth up to RM4,760, ensuring that your MINI is always charged and ready for the next adventure. On top of that, MINI introduces special monthly instalment plans, with rates as low as RM1,646, allowing you to drive home your dream car without breaking the bank.

Motorrad

Motorrad enthusiasts can ride with confidence, knowing that their selected models are backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty. Experience the thrill of the ride without the financial stress, thanks to hassle-free financing packages tailored to meet your needs.

This weekend, test rides will also be available for selected models, ensuring that you find the perfect riding companion for your adventures.

BYD

Embark on an exclusive journey with our unbeatable promotions on BYD models. Take advantage of special offers that redefine affordability without compromising on quality. Additionally, elevate your experience by participating in our lucky draws – simply book a BYD, and you might be the lucky winner of an exciting trip to Shenzhen.

Immerse yourself in the BYD driving experience with the convenience of a test drive, allowing you to explore the innovative features and superior performance of our models firsthand. These exclusive promotions, coupled with the thrill of potential wins and the opportunity to test drive, make choosing a BYD an exceptional and rewarding choice.

Ford

Upon your booking for Ford Ranger 2.0 XLT Plus model, enjoy the added convenience and style with a complimentary Ford Genuine Accessories – Cup Holder Set (Left and Right) valued at RM565, enhancing your driving experience with functionality and quality Experience firsthand the thrill of driving a Ford by taking advantage of our test drive opportunities.

Discover the cutting-edge technology, safety features, and unmatched performance that define the Ford driving experience. Join us on the road to adventure – explore our lineup of exciting Ford models today, where every test drive is an opportunity to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Hyundai

Take advantage of our exclusive offers today! Enjoy rebates of up to RM25,000 on selected models, making it the perfect time to upgrade to your dream car. Additionally, if you book the futuristic IONIQ 6, you’ll receive a complimentary one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership upon vehicle delivery.

This special membership ensures a seamless and efficient charging experience, enhancing the convenience and joy of driving your new IONIQ 6. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals that bring both savings and added perks to your automotive journey.

There’s more. Purchase a Kona, Kona Electric or Creta, and you will be entitled to a two-day, one-night holiday package at Saujana Private Villa in Langkawi.

Jaguar Land Rover

Embark on a journey of luxury and adventure as you explore the latest range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. At our showroom, customers are not only invited to discover the unparalleled sophistication and performance of these iconic brands but are also entitled to walk away with complimentary insurance vouchers, valued up to RM22,000 for selected models.

This exclusive offer adds an extra layer of value to your vehicle purchase, ensuring that your experience with Jaguar and Land Rover goes beyond excellence. Visit us today to experience automotive opulence and take advantage of this limited-time opportunity.

Volvo

Exciting news for Volvo enthusiasts! With the purchase of Volvo Recharge models, enjoy a complimentary Wallbox to enhance your charging convenience. For non-Recharge Volvo models, the excitement continues as you receive merchandise worth RM5,000.

Head to Volvo Ara Damansara to browse the range of top quality pre-owned Volvo cars that are as good as brand new. The cars are of low mileage, and selected units already come equipped with a dashcam and Polestar accessories. All come with the Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus (VSA 5+) manufacturer’s warranty and service package for peace of mind.

This exclusive offer ensures that regardless of your choice, driving a Volvo comes with additional perks that elevate your ownership experience. Secure your Volvo today and experience the blend of luxury, sustainability, and rewards that come with it.

Auto Selection

Explore a wide range of quality used cars with Auto Selection and enjoy exclusive offers this weekend including attractive cash rebates, extended warranty of up to two years, low-interest financing, complimentary tinting, coating voucher worth RM500 to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your new vehicle.

Explore the latest BMW models with an attractive overtrade offer, providing excellent value for your trade-in and additionally, maintain your vehicle’s performance with a generous 20% discount on brakes and wiper blades replacement. These comprehensive offers cater to every aspect of your automotive needs, ensuring a seamless and gratifying ownership experience.

